 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. (MED) MK Ultra Cartridge 400mg

(MED) MK Ultra Cartridge 400mg

by Curio Wellness

Write a review
Curio Wellness Concentrates Cartridges (MED) MK Ultra Cartridge 400mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

(MED) MK Ultra Cartridge 400mg by Curio Wellness

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

MK Ultra

MK Ultra
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.

About this brand

Curio Wellness Logo
Curio Wellness