Curio Wellness

mdcannabisreviews on April 2nd, 2020

26.5 % THCa / THC NA (??????) + .10%CBG + .30% CBG-A PRODUCER: Curio PURCHASED: The Botanist, Ellicott City, MD CLASS: Hybrid LINEAGE: Blissful Wizard (Captain’s Cookies x GSC ) X Purple Punch (Larry OG x Grand Daddy Purple) GENERAL EFFECTS: * Cerebral stimulation (increased creativity) * Energizing / uplifting / euphoric * Increased focus * *fairy Intense and pleasurable long-lasting “head buzz” (even at 26.5%) that is complimented by the Purple Punch body buzz bolstered by 43% of myrcene and .52% caryophyllene in this batch. Nice AROMA: * Citrus-lemon -lemon pledge-like * Sour- grapefruit * Earthy- pine * Sweet -cinnamon on exhale TASTE: * Sweet-artificial grape bubblegum and hints of cinnamon* * Sour Citrus-grapefruit * Sweet Citrus - lemon cleaner on inhale * Earthy-pine CONCLUSION Curio has cultivated this strain to stupefying levels with Wizard Punch, a potent matrimony of the euphoric Indica classic Purple Punch and the notoriously potent, Blissful Wizard. The genetic fine tuning is evident in its intense colors, complex aroma, and strong psychoactive effects. Wizard Punch looks and feels like Blissful Wizard on overdrive. The initial blast of Sativa uplift seems to keep rising well after the Indica body buzz kicks in. Concentration and focus are increased and euphoric sensations in the mind and body prevail. Both of its parents’ are visually captivating with typically higher levels of THC, and Wizard Punch didn’t fall far from the stalk. The majestic optics and alluring aroma of this strain are equally matched by its potency. I would say this is a good any time of the day. In fact it’s the kind of strain I’d like to just have on hand. I will most certainly be back to consult the Wizard. A+ See my full review at www.mdcannabisreviews.com thanks Leafly