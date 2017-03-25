 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Stach Box - Small

by CVault

Our CVault is airtight, light weight, durable and impenetrable to light; it is the ultimate curing and storage container. If you're looking for a container that will keep your product fresh, this is for you.

leahwaz73

I live in Arizona, and flower dries out pretty quick in the desert. The CVault, with a Boveda pack, has brought some life back into my dried up buds after a few days. The clips are nice to secure the seal, and it's odor free #420sweepstakes

Welcome to CVault, a division of Freshstor! We would like to thank you for stopping by and let you know that we are excited for you to learn about our revolutionary new humidity-controlled curing and storage container for your product! We welcome any phone call or email to let us know how we’re doing or how we can better serve you.