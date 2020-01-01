About this product

Our Cycling Frog CBD Isolate is available as Raw (unflavored, no added terpenes). or your choice of three terpene-infused flavors: Lemon Lime, Hawaiian Citrus, and Valencia Orange. We carefully formulate our Cycling Frog CBD Isolate in our facility through a vertically integrated process that delivers high quality products. We carefully formulate our Cycling Frog CBD Isolate in our facility through a vertically integrated process that delivers high quality products. Our CBD isolate is a unique product that can be used in a variety of ways. While it is not water soluble, it can easily be dissolved into many different carrier oils. This is a great product for anyone who wants to make their own cooking oils or topicals. Our isolate is already activated, so you can simply dissolve it and ingest or use externally. All of our CBD isolate is third-party tested for potency, pesticides and heavy metals. Our testing process ensures we offer a product that is natural, safe and consistent. All test results are available under the Test Results tab. We encourage our customers to talk to their doctor about CBD to learn more about correct serving sizes and benefits. *Trace amounts of THC can be found in most hemp-derived CBD products. Our products comply with the federally mandated THC limit of less than 0.3% THC by dry weight. Although our products comply with the federally mandated THC limit of less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, this does mean a positive test is possible. Drug tests are not uniform and the THC threshold that would yield a positive result is stricter in some tests than others. Lazarus Naturals holds no liability for any positive results on a drug test. We highly recommend not using CBD products if this is a concern to you. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.