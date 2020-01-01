 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Seasonal Jam Blondies

Seasonal Jam Blondies

by Cypress Confections

Write a review
Cypress Confections Edibles Snack Foods Seasonal Jam Blondies

Similar items

Show all

About this product

California is known for fresh produce. That’s why we hand pick each piece of fruit for the homemade preserves that fill our seasonal blondies. Decadent jam paired with a rich crumble gives you the sweet satisfaction you crave.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cypress Confections Logo
Cypress Confections is a small-batch bakery based in San Francisco that crafts artisan cannabis-infused treats. All of our products are made by hand with the highest quality, gluten-free ingredients. Rather than using harmful extracts, our innovative process uses top shelf, lab tested sun-grown bud and proprietary infusion methods. Our Cannabutter, Canna-oil and baked goods are lab tested, too, so you can expect consistent potency. We strive to give our customers an edible experience that is unlike any other.