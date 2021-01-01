 Loading…

by Cypress Tar

FrankinSIKE

About this product

FrankinSIKE is an uplifting euphoria that involves a positive state of mood. This is our most popular day to day product that may soon take the place of your morning coffee.

About this brand

Cypress Tar Logo
Cypress Tar is one of our most natural brands created here at Leafly. A smooth earthy feel for every day use. This will for sure have you grounded like some roots!

