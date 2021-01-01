Blueberry Delta 8 Flower
The aromas hit you sharp, sweet, and oh-so fragrantly. Another beautiful flavor palette awaits you with Blueberry Delta 8 Flower – an in-your-face blueberry, followed by sweet berries, earthiness, and a subtle hint of smoky, floral undertones. It’s the perfect “baked” dessert for anyone who enjoys a bold and potent bud! Delta 8 THC isolate coats this pungent flower, while the terpene profiles work in overdrive to deliver a savory and sweet delight on your tongue and lips when you light up. Your nose will certainly thank you when you inhale Blueberry Delta 8, both in the bag and in a cone! The Berry Effect Blueberry Delta 8 Flower has a massive terpene and CBD content, therefore you can expect a bold relaxation to follow from its high. Indica-dominant hybrids typically offer evening use, but this bud is known for how calming it can be by releasing tension and being a powerful anti-inflammatory.
Blueberry is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.
