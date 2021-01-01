About this product

The aromas hit you sharp, sweet, and oh-so fragrantly. Another beautiful flavor palette awaits you with Blueberry Delta 8 Flower – an in-your-face blueberry, followed by sweet berries, earthiness, and a subtle hint of smoky, floral undertones. It’s the perfect “baked” dessert for anyone who enjoys a bold and potent bud! Delta 8 THC isolate coats this pungent flower, while the terpene profiles work in overdrive to deliver a savory and sweet delight on your tongue and lips when you light up. Your nose will certainly thank you when you inhale Blueberry Delta 8, both in the bag and in a cone! The Berry Effect Blueberry Delta 8 Flower has a massive terpene and CBD content, therefore you can expect a bold relaxation to follow from its high. Indica-dominant hybrids typically offer evening use, but this bud is known for how calming it can be by releasing tension and being a powerful anti-inflammatory.