 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Bubba Moon Rocks

Bubba Moon Rocks

by D8 THC Shop

Write a review
D8 THC Shop Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Bubba Moon Rocks

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

To The Moon! Celebrate the biggest trend of 2021 with potent Bubba Moon Rocks! Crack open these Kief-covered nugs for a drool-worthy surprise of wax covering a dense, extremely fragrant bud that you won’t be able to get enough of. The aroma is powerful, sweet, delectable, and certainly reveals just what you can expect once you pop a portion of one of these rocks into your bowl with a flower of your choice and get ready to blast off! Bubba Moon Rocks are no small step for man – it is indeed a GIANT leap for Mankind when you add a nug like this to your regular blaze session.

About this brand

D8 THC Shop Logo
D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review