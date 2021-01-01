About this product

Want to try something out of the ordinary to get your high? Well, look no further cause we did just that with a whacky and unusual edible! The Delta 8 Beef Jerky smells and tastes just like your average bag of jerky you pick up at the gas station or grocery store, however, if this gets in the wrong hands, you’ll at least be in the clear with no one thinking that beef jerky could get them high! We only have a few of these puppies made, so act fast! Depending on the reviews, we may stock more or not so we’re looking forward to your feedback. Your protein-packed snack just got an upgrade!