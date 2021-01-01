About this product

Mix up your cart preference with these disposable carts! There’s no charging required, having to swap out carts, or leakage, making them the best transportable weed pens around! 1 Gram disposable carts in top-selling hybrid strains! Check out in-depth strain profiles for our D8 disposable cart hybrid strains below. Delta 8 Disposable Carts: Flavor Profile Hybrid – Hawaiian Haze Your Head Will Be in a Hawaiian Haze! Reap the benefits of this Sativa-dominant hybrid strain, bursting with light, airy flavors and bold, powerful effects. Become a social butterfly flying high and very talkative after just a few puffs of this Delta 8 disposable cart! Rich in cannabidiol (CBD), with the added addition of Delta 8, you’ll feel it everywhere. Feel laser focus, positive but calm, and take the edge off any stress or anxiety with Hawaiian Haze Delta 8. Aside from the major effects that make this daytime strain more than ideal, the tropical flavors of this disposable cart are the cherry on top! Pineapple, berry, earthiness, and basil all roll into a smooth, thick smoke that lingers long after you exhale. The only thing in a haze will be your troubles, both physically and mentally, while your mind and body thrive with Hawaiian Haze!