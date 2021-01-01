About this product

Take on the go for the easiest hits of Delta 8. No need to charge, swap out tanks, or worry about leaking with the disposable carts! 1 Gram disposable carts in Indica strains for evening use. Check out in-depth strain profiles for our D8 disposable cart Indica bundle below. Delta 8 Indica: Flavor Profile Indica – Blue Zkittles Enjoy a Trippy Skittle Surprise for Your Nightcap! Terpenes are your best friend in this Indica strain that reminds you of a blue chewy childhood candy, but with a twist. Wildflowers, sweet earthy notes and a pinch of tart citrus make this cart a true classic candy throwback! Mellow out after a long day with Blue Zkittlez Delta 8, thanks to its mild sedating effect. If you need a little hunger boost, this does the trick while also getting your body heavy and ready for a full night of sleep. Restlessness, pain, and stress all vanish when you puff on this disposable cart. Your mind receives an uplifting high while your body really feels the relief and relaxation. A favorite for anyone who likes an evening treat after a long day!