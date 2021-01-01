About this product

Grab and go. No waiting for a full charge, swapping out tanks, or leaking! 1 Gram disposable carts in the popular Sativa strain for daytime relief and vibes! Check out in-depth strain profiles for our D8 disposable cart Sativa bundle below. Delta 8 Sativa Strain: Flavor Profile Sativa – Maui Wowie It May Originate from Hawaii, But Maui Wowie is a Wild Journey! A Sativa-dominant strain, Maui Wowie Delta 8 also offers a few Indica perks that make it a well-rounded cart. Experience the full monty of cerebral effects, with an invigorating euphoric high and a mellow, relaxing bodily feeling to boot. The real Wowie factor is how this strain boosts creativity, helps you get shit done, and energizes you up for the day while relieving any pain or discomfort your body might have. It’s a true tropical paradise in terms of flavor. The taste profile for this disposable cart is sweet pineapple, lemon citrus, earthy, and with subtle notes of pine. You’ll feel accomplished long before you toss the empty cart out!