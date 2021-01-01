About this product

No-Fuss, Delta 8 Disposable Carts are here! Grab and go. No waiting for a full charge, swapping out tanks, or leaking! 1 Gram disposable carts in 3 popular flavors! Check out in-depth strain profiles for our D8 disposable carts below: Sativa – Maui Wowie It May Originate from Hawaii, But Maui Wowie is a Wild Journey! A Sativa-dominant strain, Maui Wowie Delta 8 also offers a few Indica perks that make it a well-rounded cart. Experience the full monty of cerebral effects, with an invigorating euphoric high and a mellow, relaxing bodily feeling to boot. The real Wowie factor is how this strain boosts creativity, helps you get shit done, and energizes you up for the day while relieving any pain or discomfort your body might have. It’s a true tropical paradise in terms of flavor. The taste profile for this disposable cart is sweet pineapple, lemon citrus, earthy, and with subtle notes of pine. You’ll feel accomplished long before you toss the empty cart out! Hybrid – Hawaiian Haze Your Head Will Be in a Hawaiian Haze! Reap the benefits of this Sativa-dominant hybrid strain, bursting with light, airy flavors and bold, powerful effects. Become a social butterfly flying high and very talkative after just a few puffs of this Delta 8 disposable cart! Rich in cannabidiol (CBD), with the added addition of Delta 8, you’ll feel it everywhere. Feel laser focus, positive but calm, and take the edge off any stress or anxiety with Hawaiian Haze Delta 8. Aside from the major effects that make this daytime strain more than ideal, the tropical flavors of this disposable cart are the cherry on top! Pineapple, berry, earthiness, and basil all roll into a smooth, thick smoke that lingers long after you exhale. The only thing in a haze will be your troubles, both physically and mentally, while your mind and body thrive with Hawaiian Haze! Indica – Blue Zkittles Enjoy a Trippy Skittle Surprise for Your Nightcap! Terpenes are your best friend in this Indica strain that reminds you of a blue chewy childhood candy, but with a twist. Wildflowers, sweet earthy notes and a pinch of tart citrus make this cart a true classic candy throwback! Mellow out after a long day with Blue Zkittlez Delta 8, thanks to its mild sedating effect. If you need a little hunger boost, this does the trick while also getting your body heavy and ready for a full night of sleep. Restlessness, pain, and stress all vanish when you puff on this disposable cart. Your mind receives an uplifting high while your body really feels the relief and relaxation. A favorite for anyone who likes an evening treat after a long day!