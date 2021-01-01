About this product

Get ready for a real ride when you pop one of these Delta 8 gummies into your mouth! Bursting with flavor – but no bitter hemp taste – a little goes a long way. 1/2 a gummy will have you flying that Delta 8 high while mellowing you out and keeping your wits about you. Delicious edibles have just elevated to the next level thanks to Delta 8 THC. Delta 8 THC comes in a variety of forms, and these edibles will certainly hit the spot and curb any sweet tooth. Hemp-infused edibles are always a best-seller, but now with Delta 8 THC coming in hot, these gummies will surely fly off the metaphorical shelf and into your hands time and time again.