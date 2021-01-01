About this product

Flavors: Cotton Candy // Blue Razz Be like a kid in a candy shop…stick your hand in and grab as much as you can! Our Delta 8 Lollipop is offered individually, so you can order to your heart’s desire of any flavor. Want 10 lollies of Blue Razz and only 3 of Cotton Candy? No problem! Our maybe only one of our delicious and sweet Delta 8 lollipop flavors is your sauce. By buying in an open amount vs a variety 4-pack, you’re in control of what you want and how much of it! 40mg of Delta 8 distillate is delectably infused into these lollies for a wild high that hits you when you least expect it. Lick cautiously, take breaks, and we wouldn’t attempt to finish the whole thing in one go. Edibles, especially sugary ones, vary on when they go into effect so be patient! Lick languidly and enjoy the perfect high with these low-key lollies that will have you poppin’ and praising D8 once again.