  Delta-8 THC
  Delta-8 THC edibles
Delta 8 Lollipops – Four Pack Variety Bundle

by D8 THC Shop

About this product

Flavors: Cotton Candy // Blue Razz Quantity: 4 Lollipops (2 of each flavor) Who’s Ready to Get Down & Funky? Cause that’s what you’ll be feeling when you suck on these Delta 8 lollipops! While you won’t find a tootsie roll at the end of your licks, you’ll certainly feel the reward from the 40mg of Delta 8 distillate that these were made with. Definitely, an adulting edible that isn’t for the faint of heart. Sugary-sweet coating will have you popping this lolly in your mouth for hours as the effects creep up on you, so definitely have the patience and breaks between licks so your high isn’t too severe from what you want. Our 4-pack comes in two delicious flavors: Cotton Candy and Blue Razz! What flavor will be your favorite?

About this brand

D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

