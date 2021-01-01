About this product

Sometimes you don’t want to mess with rolling a cone yourself. Made with ease and the highest quality Delta 8 THC hemp, our pre-rolls are preserved for freshness for the perfect hit brimming with flavor each time. A tasty and potent cone, our Delta 8 pre-rolls are sprayed with Delta 8 oil on the hemp flower, rolled in hemp kief, and then coated with strain-specific terpenes for flavor bursting with each puff.