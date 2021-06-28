 Loading…

Delta 8 Purple Drank

by D8 THC Shop

About this product

Add another classic blended concoction to your stock with our Purple Drank Syrup bundle! Be prepared for a serious trip when you add everything together and expect to be feeling right for a good while from it. (Read our own experience drinking this in our latest article about the Delta 8 Syrup!) Instead of your normal Purple Drank with cough syrup, try it out with our Delta 8 syrup for one hell of a high. Our Purple Drank Bundle includes: D8 THC Shop Custom Cup Delta 8 Syrup in Cherry & Grape 1 bottle of Sprite Assorted Jolly Ranchers Delta 8 Lighter Delta 8 Bracelet Combine the syrup, sprite, and candy into our branded styrofoam cup and buckle up. This is one combination that will hit you hard and give you all the effects of 100% legal THC but in our Turnt AF blend. Clear your schedule when you take this and give a thumbs up when you experience a new type of high of euphoria, sedation, and so much more. Let the D8 Sizzurp Commence!

About this brand

D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

