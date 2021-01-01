 Loading…

Delta 8 Sativa Vape Juice

by D8 THC Shop

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bring on the Mood Booster! The Delta 8 Sativa vape juice is your ultimate companion for daytime relief. Whether you need a morning pick me up or a noon top off, our Sativa strain will get the job done so you can too. Feel a rush of motivation, inspiration, and relief from stress or anxiety in just a few hits from your cart. There’s nothing better than being able to get through the day feeling high but not too high that you’re unable to function. This 30mL bottle has a whopping 1000mg of Delta 8 and Sativa terpenes to do you right. Who’s ready to puff away?

About this brand

D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

