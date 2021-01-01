Delta 8 Tincture
by D8 THC ShopWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
If you want a quick hit without the smoke or chew, then let us introduce you to the Delta 8 THC Tincture. Measured with a 1ml dropper, simply open up and dispense onto or under your tongue. No mess, no fuss, no cannabis clouds to follow. With a strong hemp flavor and a blend of terpenes, you can’t go wrong with a D8 tincture to get the job done.
About this brand
D8 THC Shop
D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.