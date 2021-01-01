 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Delta 8 Tincture

Delta 8 Tincture

by D8 THC Shop

Write a review
D8 THC Shop Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Delta 8 Tincture
D8 THC Shop Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Delta 8 Tincture
D8 THC Shop Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Delta 8 Tincture

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

If you want a quick hit without the smoke or chew, then let us introduce you to the Delta 8 THC Tincture. Measured with a 1ml dropper, simply open up and dispense onto or under your tongue. No mess, no fuss, no cannabis clouds to follow. With a strong hemp flavor and a blend of terpenes, you can’t go wrong with a D8 tincture to get the job done.

About this brand

D8 THC Shop Logo
D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review