About this product

If you want a quick hit without the smoke or chew, then let us introduce you to the Delta 8 THC Tincture. Measured with a 1ml dropper, simply open up and dispense onto or under your tongue. No mess, no fuss, no cannabis clouds to follow. With a strong hemp flavor and a blend of terpenes, you can’t go wrong with a D8 tincture to get the job done.