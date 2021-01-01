About this product

Do you have a bunch of vape juice that you wish was filled with THC? We got you. The Delta 8 additive is pure Delta 8 THC that can be added to any CBD vape juice for an extra kick! Enjoy your vape pen even more by feeling the mild high and boost of relaxation that Delta 8 offers, on top of your regular CBD juice. Instructions: Add in one squeeze to a nearly full tank of your other vape juice and adjust to your preference after trying a few puffs!