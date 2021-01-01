Delta 8 Vape Juice Additive
by D8 THC ShopWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Do you have a bunch of vape juice that you wish was filled with THC? We got you. The Delta 8 additive is pure Delta 8 THC that can be added to any CBD vape juice for an extra kick! Enjoy your vape pen even more by feeling the mild high and boost of relaxation that Delta 8 offers, on top of your regular CBD juice. Instructions: Add in one squeeze to a nearly full tank of your other vape juice and adjust to your preference after trying a few puffs!
About this brand
D8 THC Shop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.