The Best of Both Worlds Have Been Combined! The therapeutic hierarchy of CBG has come together with the mellow high vibes of Delta 8 for a smoke that covers everything you want in a hit. White CBG is a rare, premium strain, derived from industrial hemp flower and the mother of all cannabinoids! CBG is best known for offering serious relief from pain, inflammation, anxiety, stress, PTSD, sleep issues, and is also an anti-nausea aid! This bud is a beauty to look at, covered in white crystals, and intensely aromatic. With the addition of Delta 8 oil, adding another layer of relaxing benefits, creates a bud that performs better than most Indica strains! White CBG Profile Get ready to inhale deep when you open this bag of White CBG Delta 8 Flower. It’s fragrant, it’s complex, and it smells just as good as it smokes! Enjoy a medley of floral, fruity, sweet, and slight skunky aromas that will have you eager to grind up. The bud is a bright green nug, coated in the tell-tale white crystals synomisis with this particular strain of CBG, and if that doesn’t have you hooked, the effects certainly will!