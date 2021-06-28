Elektra Delta 8 Flower
by D8 THC ShopWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Incredibly relaxing yet with a potent high, Elektra is the perfect after-work treat to unwind from the day. Therapeutic terpenes and health-promoting hemp are combined into one delicious hemp flower for a real Elektric result! If you need relief, whether from stress, anxiety, or physical pain, then Elektra hemp flower with Delta 8 is your pick of the litter.
About this brand
D8 THC Shop
About this strain
Elektra
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.