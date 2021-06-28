 Loading…

Elektra Delta 8 Flower

by D8 THC Shop

D8 THC Shop Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Elektra Delta 8 Flower

Incredibly relaxing yet with a potent high, Elektra is the perfect after-work treat to unwind from the day. Therapeutic terpenes and health-promoting hemp are combined into one delicious hemp flower for a real Elektric result! If you need relief, whether from stress, anxiety, or physical pain, then Elektra hemp flower with Delta 8 is your pick of the litter.

D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

Elektra

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains. 

