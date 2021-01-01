About this product

Prepare for a Burst of Citrus & Energy with this Top Shelf Strain! Almost 20% CBD and sprayed with potent Delta 8 oil, Frosted Lime is a Sativa-dominant strain with a ½ missing parentage. While Frosty is one part of this hybrid strain, the other is a complete unknown. While Frosty is an Indica strain, the mystery parent is clearly the outweighing cultivar for Sativa. Frosted Lime Effects With all the stress, depression, and anxiety caused by the pandemic, this Delta 8 flower is the perfect strain to give you the mental and physical relief we all need. As a Sativa, this is the best one for beginners to try and for anyone looking for an effective pick-me-up. Feel a legit energy boost, as well as focus, confidence, and relaxation. Frosted Lime offers mostly a cerebral effect to give you that shot of energy and creativity, while the relaxing qualities give zero couch-lock! The Flavor Profile We mentioned a burst of citrus earlier, and we mean it. A yummy citrus fruit flavor sprinkled with lime tickles the back of your throat. It’s accompanied by gentle floral notes, with touches of pine. Of course there’s the hint of diesel and skunk that we all love from popular strains for a well-rounded palette that will become a tried and true classic!