Hawaiian Haze Delta 8 Flower
by D8 THC ShopWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Have you ever wondered what a tropical getaway but with weed would be like? Well, that’s what Hawaiian Haze smells like! We’re talking pineapple fruitiness, an island breeze, and that wonderful dank of cannabis in each green nugg. There’s a beautiful harmony of sweet berries, earthiness, and a slight basil aroma. If you’re looking for a strong, flavorful Sativa-dominant strain rich in CBD, then you definitely need to check out Hawaiian Haze. These buds are vibrant, light, fluffy, and aromatic from the moment you open the bag. Focus, problem-solving, and staying active during the day without muscle or joint inflammation is what you can expect when you blaze up this delightfully tasty bud! Who doesn’t want some motivation and bright thinking and inspiration from a Delta 8 flower that really needs to be smoked to appreciate its complex palette?
About this brand
D8 THC Shop
About this strain
Hawaiian Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.
