Lifter 95 Delta 8 Flower
50-50 Hybrid. Relaxation, mood-boosting, and motivation. Light as air body and mind high. Cheesy, fuel, berry, woodsy, and peppery notes round out this dank ass bud, Lifter 95, that is unlike any other flower we sell! Proceed with caution. Not for the faint of heart.
D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!
