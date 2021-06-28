Lifter Delta 8 Flower
About this product
This bad boy is born and bred out of Oregon and is a crossover of Indica and Sativa cannabis strains. If you’re headed out for a social gathering or chilling at home, Lifter can both sedate and help ease your anxiety in a crowd. Yep, it’s the best of both worlds, my friend. Take a hit and feel more energized than calming, which can be the perfect blend for certain occasions rather than your Saturday night blaze in your room.
About this brand
About this strain
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
