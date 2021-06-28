 Loading…

Lifter Delta 8 Flower

by D8 THC Shop

This bad boy is born and bred out of Oregon and is a crossover of Indica and Sativa cannabis strains. If you’re headed out for a social gathering or chilling at home, Lifter can both sedate and help ease your anxiety in a crowd. Yep, it’s the best of both worlds, my friend. Take a hit and feel more energized than calming, which can be the perfect blend for certain occasions rather than your Saturday night blaze in your room.

D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

