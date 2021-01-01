About this product

This is Mombo #5 Good! If mangoes are your jam and myrcene terpene strains are your favorite, then hold onto your pants because Mongo Delta 8 is going to blow you away! The smell of these tight, dense, heavily purple buds will surely have your mouth watering, but it’s the effects that will really get you stoked. With nearly 14% CBD and 3.24% of Delta 8 on this bad boy, Mongo will not disappoint. Feel physical relief and with .25% THC-A, the head high will be steep but the body high is going to feel real good once you start puffing! Prepare for Mango Explosion! The Effects Mongo Delta 8 is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain, with a slight hoppy IPA and pine palette to round out the tropical fruit aroma. If you have trouble sleeping or need a little help falling asleep, Mongo has your back! You’ll sleep deeply, soundly, and wake up jumping out of bed to start your day. It’s the perfect addition to your evening, especially if your mind won’t settle and the stress is getting to you.