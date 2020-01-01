 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Fucking Incredible Wax 1g
Indica

Fucking Incredible Wax 1g

by Dab Dudes by Cowlitz

Write a review
Dab Dudes by Cowlitz Concentrates Solvent Fucking Incredible Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Fucking Incredible

Fucking Incredible

Fucking Incredible is a pure indica that was created in 1990 by combining two unknown indicas. Seven generations of breeding for stabilization has given us the present-day version.

About this brand

Dab Dudes by Cowlitz Logo