Hybrid

Holy Grail Kush Wax 1g

by Dab Dudes by Cowlitz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Holy Grail Kush

Holy Grail Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Holy Grail Kush is a newer strain created by seed breeders DNA Genetics and Reserva Privada Colorado. It entered into the Seed Company Hybrids category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup. As the offspring of multi-award winners OG #18 and Kosher Kush, it’s no surprise that Holy Grail Kush came out on top and is said to have nabbed the competition’s first-ever perfect score. The plants are easy to grow, with large, dense buds appearing at 9 to 10 weeks. Most of Holy Grail Kush’s praise centers around its potency, but this strain produces a more mellow relaxation than the melt-your-face-off sensation the name might suggest. The aroma of this plant is pure kush and has a strong spicy citrus smell, both while growing and once harvested, that is uniquely complex.

About this brand

