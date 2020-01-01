 Loading…
  5. Mandarin Dream Wax 1g
Hybrid

Mandarin Dream Wax 1g

by Dab Dudes by Cowlitz

Mandarin Dreams

Mandarin Dreams

Mandarin Dreams

By crossing Stormtrooper #2 with Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics creates Mandarin Dreams. A fruity gassy hybrid with big bright green buds, this euphoric strain is great for winding down at night or taking an evening stroll. 

