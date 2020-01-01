 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon Banana Sherbet Shatter 1g
Hybrid

Lemon Banana Sherbet Shatter 1g

by Dab Factory

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Banana Sherbet

Lemon Banana Sherbet

Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Lemon Banana Sherbet is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Sour Banana Sherbet. With light green buds and orange hairs, it expresses a zesty fruity aroma with flavors of citrus and ripe banana. Lemon Banana Sherbet delivers relaxing effects that elevate mood while sparking an appetite.

About this brand

Dab Factory Logo
Dab Factory