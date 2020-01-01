 Loading…
Cookies and Cream Live Resin 1g

by Dab Society Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Dab Society Extracts Established in 2013, we were early pioneers in cannabis extraction. Through the years we've become recognized as leaders in product quality by continuously pushing the art and science of extraction. Our process starts with focusing on the quality, complexity, and integrity of the raw materials. Sourcing only from Oregon's leading cultivators who share our unwavering passion, we are dedicated to making what we love: world class extracts.