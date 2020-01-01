 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Strawberry Fields Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Strawberry Fields Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Dab Society Extracts

Dab Society Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Fields Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.

About this brand

Dab Society Extracts Established in 2013, we were early pioneers in cannabis extraction. Through the years we've become recognized as leaders in product quality by continuously pushing the art and science of extraction. Our process starts with focusing on the quality, complexity, and integrity of the raw materials. Sourcing only from Oregon's leading cultivators who share our unwavering passion, we are dedicated to making what we love: world class extracts.