 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Hybrid Mint Chocolate 10mg Single

Hybrid Mint Chocolate 10mg Single

by Dabba Chocolate

Write a review
Dabba Chocolate Edibles Chocolates Hybrid Mint Chocolate 10mg Single

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dabba Chocolate Logo
Dabba Chocolate was developed in Boulder, Colorado in 2011. Winner of the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup helped put Dabba on the map. Today, we’re supplying dispensaries all around Colorado.