Hybrid

Blue Haze Wax 1g

by Dabble

About this product

About this strain

Blue Haze

Blue Haze
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Daughter of a Blueberry indica and the original Haze, this slightly sativa-dominant hybrid is a versatile strain. It has a pleasing taste and scent, and its furry dense buds produce full-bodied effects. Blue Haze is a great candidate for the regular consumer's arsenal as it is appropriate for a broad spectrum of activities and provides the optimal balance between cerebral and physical effects.

