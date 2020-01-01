 Loading…
  5. Clementine Kush Live Resin 1g
Clementine Kush Live Resin 1g

by Dabble

About this product

About this strain

Clementine Kush

Clementine Kush

Clementine Kush is the lovechild of Tangerine Sunrise and Sanjay Gupta Kush bred by Colorado Seed Inc. From its Tangie mother, Clementine Kush inherits a strong citrus aroma, and trichome-rich colas from its indica-dominant father. Think orange blossom intermixed with the floral undertones of traditional Kush parentage. Expect intense physical relaxation and an expansive cerebral mindset. 

