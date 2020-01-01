 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
RudeBoi OG Shatter 1g

by Dabble Extracts

Dabble Extracts Concentrates Solvent RudeBoi OG Shatter 1g

About this strain

RudeBoi OG

RudeBoi OG
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene
  Limonene

Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypesIrene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.

About this brand

Dabble Extracts is an Award-Winning extraction company boasting 0-PPM on all our product. Providing a top quality clean product with naturally preserved terpenes ensureing you get a smooth flavorful product. Every Gram is hand packaged and inspected to ensure the utmost quality. Our signature Dabble Extracts Glass it not only pleasing to the eye but functional as well; while using a dabbing straw simply inset the heated tip into the product and you are ready to dab.