  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Smooth Operator Wax 1g
Hybrid

Smooth Operator Wax 1g

by Dabble Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Smooth Operator

Smooth Operator

Smooth Operator is an ideal cut for consumers seeking mental alertness wrapped in a haze of mid-level sedation. Developed by Colorado Seed Inc. through crossbreeding Hawaiian Purple Trainwreck with Rug Burn OG, this strain produces aromas of sweet fuel and citrus trees. Its effects are initially heady and mentally stimulating, but slowly settle into the body where its ocean grown heritage blossoms into a functional sedation that becomes weighty 

About this brand

Dabble Extracts Logo
Dabble Extracts is an Award-Winning extraction company boasting 0-PPM on all our product. Providing a top quality clean product with naturally preserved terpenes ensureing you get a smooth flavorful product. Every Gram is hand packaged and inspected to ensure the utmost quality. Our signature Dabble Extracts Glass it not only pleasing to the eye but functional as well; while using a dabbing straw simply inset the heated tip into the product and you are ready to dab.