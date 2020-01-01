 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Fall '97 Budder 1g
Hybrid

Fall '97 Budder 1g

by Dabble

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Fall ‘97

Fall ‘97

Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Fall ‘97 is a cross of Purple Urkle and OG Kush. Purple Urkle adds a fruity quality to the typically gassy terpene profile of OG Kush. Light green buds have purple hues that radiate a sweet, fruity flavor with a thick gassy undertone. This strain is great for use throughout the day for smokers looking for a strain that tones down the potent OG Kush high and makes it a bit more functional.

About this brand

Dabble Logo