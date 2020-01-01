 Loading…

Hybrid

Skunkberry Wax 1g

by Dabble

About this product

About this strain

Skunkberry

Skunkberry

Skunkberry is the odoriferous hybrid cross of parent strains Skunk and Blueberry. While the genetic makeup of this strain might seem commonplace, the unique terpenes specific to each of these fine cannabis varieties (and their robust and varied lineages) contribute to the complexity of this strain's effects. While the onset of the buzz is uplifting and euphoric, the strain simultaneously melts physical pain away without being overwhelmingly sedative.

About this brand

