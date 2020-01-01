 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

Slazerbeam Shatter 1g

by Dabble

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Slazerbeam

Slazerbeam

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Gupta Kush, Slazerbeam is loaded with dense, zesty buds. This sweet combo, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., is lemony while exhibiting hints of OG Kush on the inhale. The flower also packs potency, with an average THC content above 20%. Count on latent Haze and Kush effects that ground this 70% sativa with functionally heavy body effects.  

