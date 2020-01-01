Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Gupta Kush, Slazerbeam is loaded with dense, zesty buds. This sweet combo, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., is lemony while exhibiting hints of OG Kush on the inhale. The flower also packs potency, with an average THC content above 20%. Count on latent Haze and Kush effects that ground this 70% sativa with functionally heavy body effects.