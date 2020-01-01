Colors Sweet Melon Refill Syringe 1000mg
by Evolab
1 gram
$89.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Pineapple Muffin is a cross of Blueberry Muffin and Pineapple Trainwreck. It is a vigorous plant that puts out huge yields and has dense buds that are light green and speckled with purple. It has a sweet blueberry terpene profile with hints of pineapple. Sweet and inviting, Pineapple Muffin offers a relaxed and pleasurable high for all consumers.