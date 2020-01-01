 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Superglue Wax 1g

Superglue Wax 1g

by DabLab

Write a review
DabLab Concentrates Solvent Superglue Wax 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Superglue Wax 1g by DabLab

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Superglue

Superglue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.

About this brand

DabLab Logo