Dabpress 40 Packs iBudtek 2x4" dp-bt160ns - 160 Micron Stitched Rosin Press Filter Bags [ Rosin Squish Bags | Rosin Tea Bag | Rosin Extraction Bag ] - Made of Heat-Resistant Nylon Screen Mesh Bullet Point: No chemicals or dyes in the material making a clean filtration and extraction tool Inside-out seamless L-shaped stitching rosin filters is strong enough. Made of food-grade nylon and durable sewed pouch design Durable, washable and reusable rosin filter bags 160 micron rosin bags - for flower only Specifications: - Heat Resistant: 0-350F - Quantites: 40 Packs of Rosin Press Bag in One Package - Size: 2x4" - Material: Nylon Mesh Tags: - Highly Recommend to Watch Videos about How To Use Rosin Filter Bag and Pre-Press Mold Effectively from our website - Suggest to Choose 90 120 160 Micron for Flower Rosin Before Begin Pressing - iBudtek dp-bt160ns Stitched Rosin Filteration Bag Are Designed to Work With Flower Rosin of 3.5-7g - Recommend 3.5g Puck Bag for dp-rp33 for optimal yield - Recommend 3.5-7g Puck Bag for dp-rp35 & dp-rp35s for optimal yield - Recommend 2x7g Puck Bags for dp-rp37 & dp-rp47 for optimal yield Attentions: - dp-bt160ns Rosin Press Bag Pair Round Puck Maker dp-pm3015r - Does Not Put above 10g Pucks in the Rosin Bag - Keep It out of Reach of Children
