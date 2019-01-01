 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. dp-bt160ns Rosin Filter Bag | Rosin Press Bag | Rosin Extraction Bag - Buy from Dabpress.com

dp-bt160ns Rosin Filter Bag | Rosin Press Bag | Rosin Extraction Bag - Buy from Dabpress.com

by Dabpress Technologies

Dabpress 40 Packs iBudtek 2x4" dp-bt160ns - 160 Micron Stitched Rosin Press Filter Bags [ Rosin Squish Bags | Rosin Tea Bag | Rosin Extraction Bag ] - Made of Heat-Resistant Nylon Screen Mesh Bullet Point: No chemicals or dyes in the material making a clean filtration and extraction tool Inside-out seamless L-shaped stitching rosin filters is strong enough. Made of food-grade nylon and durable sewed pouch design Durable, washable and reusable rosin filter bags 160 micron rosin bags - for flower only Specifications: - Heat Resistant: 0-350F - Quantites: 40 Packs of Rosin Press Bag in One Package - Size: 2x4" - Material: Nylon Mesh Tags: - Highly Recommend to Watch Videos about How To Use Rosin Filter Bag and Pre-Press Mold Effectively from our website - Suggest to Choose 90 120 160 Micron for Flower Rosin Before Begin Pressing - iBudtek dp-bt160ns Stitched Rosin Filteration Bag Are Designed to Work With Flower Rosin of 3.5-7g - Recommend 3.5g Puck Bag for dp-rp33 for optimal yield - Recommend 3.5-7g Puck Bag for dp-rp35 & dp-rp35s for optimal yield - Recommend 2x7g Puck Bags for dp-rp37 & dp-rp47 for optimal yield Attentions: - dp-bt160ns Rosin Press Bag Pair Round Puck Maker dp-pm3015r - Does Not Put above 10g Pucks in the Rosin Bag - Keep It out of Reach of Children

Dabpress founded in 2016 is a manufacturer focusing on design and production of rosin presses, rosin plate kits, rosin filter bags, rosin tool kits, and related accessories! With the best price, high-quality products and great customer service, we're trusted by clients since we always take care of customers' needs and requirements. Good reputation has not stopped us trying to improve quality and service because we know our competitors are following behind us closely. Excellent customer experience is the first thing we bear in mind. It pushes us to become better and better. We hope our customers could find themselves satisfied after using our products. For more information, skills learning, and experiences sharing, please read our website and blog. Customer Support: support@dabpress.com Webpage: http://dabpress.com