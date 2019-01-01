dp-rp35s 3x5" Anodized Rosin Caged Cube Kits - Buy from Dabpress.com
About this product
Dabpress 3X5" dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kits With Dual Anodized Plates in Rosin Cube, Dual Heaters, Dual Temp Sensors, Temperature Control Box - Complete Setup to Pair with A Hydraulic Press Notice: dp-rp35s is Fully Assembled at the Factory. Simply Move Cube Kit to Hydraulic Shop Press and Begin Working. Does Not Fit Some A-Frame Press, H-Frame is Recommended for Proper Clearance. Well-packaged, without Any Marks on Thickened Plain Carton. Support Use about Yield and Press, Read Our Blog Why Can't I Use Dabpress' Temp Controller Box for E-nail? Read from our blog Packing List: 1Pcs x Anodized Plates Rosin Cube 1Pcs x Rosin Control Box dp-tc02r115 Instruction Manual 1Pcs Screwdriver Tool Specifications: Temperature Range: 0-399F Power: 500W Voltage: 110V Plate Size: 3" x 5" Rosin Cube Dimensions: 3.5" x 8.6" x 5.5" External Package: 14.2" x 13.2" x 9.4" Total Weight: 14.5lbs Tags: Recommended Rosin Filter Bag dp-rb35n or dp-rb35m Recommended Magnetic Alignment Loading Rack dp-mj35 Attentions: Point Piston Ram of Hydraulic Shop Press at Circle of Rosin Cube kit dp-rp35s Stroke Extend of The Shop Press >6" Hydraulic Shop Press < 20 Tons One Person Operation Keep It out of Reach of Children Do Not Switch on PID Temp Controller Box without Putting Rod into Aluminum Platen Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible to E-Nail for Vaping Suggestions: dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit Well Suited to Pair An Arbor Press dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit Well Suited to Pair 6-10 Ton A Hydraulic Press dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to pair 6-12 Ton A & H Hydraulic Press dp-rp37 Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to Pair 12-20 Ton H Hydraulic Press dp-rp257 Pro Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to 20-30 Ton Hydraulic Press
