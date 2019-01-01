dp-rp35s 3x5" Rosin Cage Kit to build Your Own Hydraulic Rosin Press - Buy from Dabpress.com
Dabpress 3x5 Inch dp-rp35s Rosin Cage Kits with Dual Anodized Plates in Rosin Cube, Dual Heaters, Dual Temp Sensors, Temperature Control Box - Complete Setup to Pair with A or H Frame Hydraulic Press Stainless steel bracket and 6061 anodized plates, fits 6 to 12 ton hydraulic shop press. Heating rod & sensor rod separated to deliver and detect exact temperature. Stable temperature control system to adjust each plate temperature independently. Anodized food grade working surface to ensure best flavor and easy to clean. dp-rp35s is fully assembled at the factory. Simply move cube kit to hydraulic shop press and begin working. Dabpress 3X5" dp-rp35s Rosin Cage Kits [ Ideal Sized Plates ] - Complete Setup to Pair with A or H Frame Hydraulic Press dp-rp35s Rosin Cage Kit You Concern Well-packaged, without Any Marks on Thickened Plain Carton Heat Is Fairly Accurate With the Separated Temp Heating Sensor Pair 12 Ton H-frame Hydraulic Shop Press Fully Assembled at the Factory Before Shipment Put Bamboo Plank Between the Working Table of Hydraulic Press and Rosin Plate Kit for Insulation Dabpress Rosin Bags and Rosin Pre-press Mold Will Be Avaliable Soon High Recommend to Watch Videos about How to Use the Rosin Press Bags from Our Official Website Packing List: Dabpress Anodized Rosin Cage Kit dp-rp35s PID Temp Controller Box Instruction Manual 1pcs Screwdriver Specifications: Temperature Range: 0-399F Rosin Cube Dimensions: 3.5" x 8.6" x 5.5" Power: 500W Voltage: 110V Plate Size: 3" x 5" External Package: 14.2" x 13.2" x 9.4" Total Weight: 13.9lbs How To Choose Suitable Rosin Press Between dp-rp33, dp-rp35, dp-rp47, dp-rp35s, dp-rp37 & dp-rp257? dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit More Suited to 6-10 Tons A-Frame / H-Frame Arbor Press, Drill Press or Diy Hydraulic Jack Press For Home Use dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit More Suited to 10-12 Tons A-Frame / H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Personal Use At Home dp-rp47 Rosin Plate Kit More Suited to 12-20 Tons H-Frame Hydraulic Press for Personal Use or Industrial Use dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Plate Kit More Suited To 10-12 Tons A & H Hydraulic Press for Home Use dp-rp37 Rosin Caged Plate Ki More Suited to 12-20 Tons H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Comercial or Industrial Use dp-rp257 Rosin Caged Plate Ki More Suited to 20-30 Tons H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Comercial or Industrial Use
