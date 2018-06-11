dp-rp37 3x7″ Anodized Rosin Caged Cube Kits - Buy from Dabpress.com
by Dabpress TechnologiesWrite a review
$399.00MSRP
About this product
Dabpress dp-rp37 Anodized Rosin Press Plate Kits [Building Best High Yield 20-Ton DIY Hydraulic Rosin Heat Press Machine] Help Building A High Pressure Concentrated Flower Oil Machine - Real Food Grade Manual Rosin Extractor dp-rp37 Anodized Rosin Caged Cube Kits Is Fully Assembled at the Factory. Simply Move Cube Kits to Hydraulic Shop Press and Begin Working. Packing List: - Dabpress Anodized Rosin Cage Kit dp-rp37 - PID Temp Controller Box - Instruction Manual - 1pcs Screwdriver Specifications: - Temperature Range: 0-399F - Rosin Cube Dimensions: 3.5" x 10.3" x 5.5" - Power: 600W - Voltage: 110V - Plate Size: 3" x 7" - External Package: 14.2" x 13.2" x 9.4" - Total Weight: 16lbs Attentions: - Point Piston Ram of Hydraulic Shop Press at Circle of Rosin Cube Kit dp-rp37. - Does Not Fit Some A-Frame Press, H-Frame is Recommended For Proper Clearance. - Stroke Extend of The Shop Press >6" - Hydraulic Shop Press < 20 Tons - One Person Operation - Keep It out of Reach of Children - Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible to Nail for Vaping - Do Not Switch on PID Temp Controller Box without Putting Heat Rod into Aluminum Platen How to Choose A Suiteable Rosin Press From Among dp-rp37, dp-rp35s, dp-rp35 and dp-rp33? - dp-rp33 Rosin Press Set Well Suited to Pair An Arbor Press, Drill Press Or Diy Hydraulic Jack Press For Home Use - dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit Well Suited to Pair 6 to 10 Tons A-frame Hydraulic Press For Personal Use At Home - dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited To pair A 6 to 12 Tons A & H Hydraulic Press for Home Use - dp-rp37 Rosin Heat Press Kit Well Suited to Pair A 20 Tons H-frame Hydraulic Press For Commercial or Industrial Use
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
Related video
Dabpress Rosin Press - Leafly Reviews
June 11, 2018
04:09