dp-rp37 3x7″ Anodized Rosin Caged Cube Kits - Buy from Dabpress.com

by Dabpress Technologies

About this product

Dabpress dp-rp37 Anodized Rosin Press Plate Kits [Building Best High Yield 20-Ton DIY Hydraulic Rosin Heat Press Machine] Help Building A High Pressure Concentrated Flower Oil Machine - Real Food Grade Manual Rosin Extractor dp-rp37 Anodized Rosin Caged Cube Kits Is Fully Assembled at the Factory. Simply Move Cube Kits to Hydraulic Shop Press and Begin Working. Packing List: - Dabpress Anodized Rosin Cage Kit dp-rp37 - PID Temp Controller Box - Instruction Manual - 1pcs Screwdriver Specifications: - Temperature Range: 0-399F - Rosin Cube Dimensions: 3.5" x 10.3" x 5.5" - Power: 600W - Voltage: 110V - Plate Size: 3" x 7" - External Package: 14.2" x 13.2" x 9.4" - Total Weight: 16lbs Attentions: - Point Piston Ram of Hydraulic Shop Press at Circle of Rosin Cube Kit dp-rp37. - Does Not Fit Some A-Frame Press, H-Frame is Recommended For Proper Clearance. - Stroke Extend of The Shop Press >6" - Hydraulic Shop Press < 20 Tons - One Person Operation - Keep It out of Reach of Children - Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible to Nail for Vaping - Do Not Switch on PID Temp Controller Box without Putting Heat Rod into Aluminum Platen How to Choose A Suiteable Rosin Press From Among dp-rp37, dp-rp35s, dp-rp35 and dp-rp33? - dp-rp33 Rosin Press Set Well Suited to Pair An Arbor Press, Drill Press Or Diy Hydraulic Jack Press For Home Use - dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit Well Suited to Pair 6 to 10 Tons A-frame Hydraulic Press For Personal Use At Home - dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited To pair A 6 to 12 Tons A & H Hydraulic Press for Home Use - dp-rp37 Rosin Heat Press Kit Well Suited to Pair A 20 Tons H-frame Hydraulic Press For Commercial or Industrial Use

About this brand

Dabpress founded in 2016 is a manufacturer focusing on design and production of rosin presses, rosin plate kits, rosin filter bags, rosin tool kits, and related accessories! With the best price, high-quality products and great customer service, we're trusted by clients since we always take care of customers' needs and requirements. Good reputation has not stopped us trying to improve quality and service because we know our competitors are following behind us closely. Excellent customer experience is the first thing we bear in mind. It pushes us to become better and better. We hope our customers could find themselves satisfied after using our products. For more information, skills learning, and experiences sharing, please read our website and blog. Customer Support: support@dabpress.com Webpage: http://dabpress.com