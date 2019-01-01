dp-rp47 4x7" Rosin Press Plates Kits With 4pc Heaters - Buy from Dabpress.com
Dabpress 4x7 Inch dp-rp47 Rosin Press Plate Kit - PID Temp Controller Box [4pc of 300 Watts Rod Heaters & 2pc of Temp Sensors] to Pair 12-20 Ton Hydraulic Press - Build Your Own Hydraulic Rosin Press Real food-grade rosin plates made of anodized 6061 aluminum plates to pair 12-20 ton A-frame or H-frame hydraulic Press. Heating rod & sensor rod separated to deliver and detect exact temperature. Big size durable pid temperature controller box to guarantee long working life. Powered by 4 rod heaters with 1,200 watts in total - quick heating! Fully assembled at the factory, simply move the rosin press plate kit to hydraulic shop press and begin working. Product description Size:4" x 7" Rosin Plates Dabpress 4X7" dp-rp47 Rosin Plate Kits with PID Temp Controller Box [4pc of 300 Watts Rod Heaters & 2pc of Temp Sensors] to Pair 12-20 Ton Hydraulic Press - Build Your Own Hydraulic Rosin Press dp-rp47 Rosin cube cage assembled already before shipment. Easily connect to a hydraulic device to start working. Packing List: - 1pc of Dabpress Anodized Rosin Plates dp-rp47 - 1pc of PID Temp Controller Box - Model No.: dp-tc04r165 - Instruction Manual - 2pcs of Screwdrivers Specifications: - Temperature Range: 0-399F - Voltage: 110V - Rod Heater: 4 Pieces - Power: 1,200 Watts - Plate Size: 4" x 7" - External Package: 14" x 14" x 6.1" - Gross Weight: 12.1 lbs Attentions: - Point Piston Ram Of Hydraulic Press At Center Of Up-platen And Then Tight 4 Screws - Put Bottom-platen And Up-platen Together On Bamboo Block In The Straight Line - Hydraulic Shop Press < 20 Tons - Piston Ram Diameter < 2.16" ( 55mm ) - Do Not Switch On PID Temp Controller Box Without Putting Rod Into Aluminum Platen - Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible To Nail For Vaping - One Person Operation - Keep It Out Of Reach Of Children How To Choose Suitable Rosin Press Between dp-rp33, dp-rp35, dp-rp37 & dp-rp47? - dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit More Suited to 6-10 Tons A-Frame / H-Frame Arbor Press, Drill Press Or Diy Hydraulic Jack Press For Home Use - dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit More Suited to 10-12 Tons A-Frame / H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Personal Use At Home - dp-rp37 Rosin Heat Press Kit More Suited to 12-20 Tons H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Comercial Or Industrial Use - dp-rp47 Rosin Plates More Suited to 12-20 Tons A-Frame/ H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Personal or Commercial Use
