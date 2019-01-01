 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. dp-rp47 4x7" Rosin Press Plates Kits With 4pc Heaters - Buy from Dabpress.com

dp-rp47 4x7" Rosin Press Plates Kits With 4pc Heaters - Buy from Dabpress.com

by Dabpress Technologies

Write a review
Dabpress Technologies Concentrates Solventless dp-rp47 4x7" Rosin Press Plates Kits With 4pc Heaters - Buy from Dabpress.com
Dabpress Technologies Concentrates Solventless dp-rp47 4x7" Rosin Press Plates Kits With 4pc Heaters - Buy from Dabpress.com
Dabpress Technologies Concentrates Solventless dp-rp47 4x7" Rosin Press Plates Kits With 4pc Heaters - Buy from Dabpress.com
Dabpress Technologies Concentrates Solventless dp-rp47 4x7" Rosin Press Plates Kits With 4pc Heaters - Buy from Dabpress.com

$329.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Dabpress 4x7 Inch dp-rp47 Rosin Press Plate Kit - PID Temp Controller Box [4pc of 300 Watts Rod Heaters & 2pc of Temp Sensors] to Pair 12-20 Ton Hydraulic Press - Build Your Own Hydraulic Rosin Press Real food-grade rosin plates made of anodized 6061 aluminum plates to pair 12-20 ton A-frame or H-frame hydraulic Press. Heating rod & sensor rod separated to deliver and detect exact temperature. Big size durable pid temperature controller box to guarantee long working life. Powered by 4 rod heaters with 1,200 watts in total - quick heating! Fully assembled at the factory, simply move the rosin press plate kit to hydraulic shop press and begin working. Product description Size:4" x 7" Rosin Plates Dabpress 4X7" dp-rp47 Rosin Plate Kits with PID Temp Controller Box [4pc of 300 Watts Rod Heaters & 2pc of Temp Sensors] to Pair 12-20 Ton Hydraulic Press - Build Your Own Hydraulic Rosin Press dp-rp47 Rosin cube cage assembled already before shipment. Easily connect to a hydraulic device to start working. Packing List: - 1pc of Dabpress Anodized Rosin Plates dp-rp47 - 1pc of PID Temp Controller Box - Model No.: dp-tc04r165 - Instruction Manual - 2pcs of Screwdrivers Specifications: - Temperature Range: 0-399F - Voltage: 110V - Rod Heater: 4 Pieces - Power: 1,200 Watts - Plate Size: 4" x 7" - External Package: 14" x 14" x 6.1" - Gross Weight: 12.1 lbs Attentions: - Point Piston Ram Of Hydraulic Press At Center Of Up-platen And Then Tight 4 Screws - Put Bottom-platen And Up-platen Together On Bamboo Block In The Straight Line - Hydraulic Shop Press < 20 Tons - Piston Ram Diameter < 2.16" ( 55mm ) - Do Not Switch On PID Temp Controller Box Without Putting Rod Into Aluminum Platen - Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible To Nail For Vaping - One Person Operation - Keep It Out Of Reach Of Children How To Choose Suitable Rosin Press Between dp-rp33, dp-rp35, dp-rp37 & dp-rp47? - dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit More Suited to 6-10 Tons A-Frame / H-Frame Arbor Press, Drill Press Or Diy Hydraulic Jack Press For Home Use - dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit More Suited to 10-12 Tons A-Frame / H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Personal Use At Home - dp-rp37 Rosin Heat Press Kit More Suited to 12-20 Tons H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Comercial Or Industrial Use - dp-rp47 Rosin Plates More Suited to 12-20 Tons A-Frame/ H-Frame Hydraulic Press For Personal or Commercial Use

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dabpress Technologies Logo
Dabpress founded in 2016 is a manufacturer focusing on design and production of rosin presses, rosin plate kits, rosin filter bags, rosin tool kits, and related accessories! With the best price, high-quality products and great customer service, we're trusted by clients since we always take care of customers' needs and requirements. Good reputation has not stopped us trying to improve quality and service because we know our competitors are following behind us closely. Excellent customer experience is the first thing we bear in mind. It pushes us to become better and better. We hope our customers could find themselves satisfied after using our products. For more information, skills learning, and experiences sharing, please read our website and blog. Customer Support: support@dabpress.com Webpage: http://dabpress.com