Dabpress dp100 Home Pneumatic Rosin Press With Dual Heating Plates, Solventless Oil Extractor Specifications: Temperature Range: 0-399F Power: 700W Voltage: 110V Platen Size: 3" x 4" External Package: 21.3" x 14.2" x 13.4" Gross Weight: 46lbs Features: Dual Heating Plates and Solid Stainless Steel Machine Backbone Food Grade Stainless Steel Cover for Aluminum Heat Plates Digital PID Temperature Control Adjustable Pressure and Downstroke Speed Added Bakelite Working Range for Heat Insulation Tags: Achieves Max 2000 Pounds Of Pressure If Be Pressed Buds 2 Square Inch, Max 1000 PSI Recommended Rosin Filter Bag dp-rb100n And Prepress Mould dp-pm40r Oil-Free Vertical Air Compressor 165 Max PSI You Should Prepare Industrial Type D 1/4" Female Plugs You Should Prepare Controller Setting: Press "SET" button to activate temperature controller Press ◀ button to increase and decrease the value at hundreds, tens and ones places Press ▼ or ▲ from 0-9 for your desired temp Press "SET" button to lock the desired temperature in place Attentions: One Person Operation Keep It Out Of Reach Of Children
