dp100 Pneumatic Rosin Press Extractor - Buy from Dabpress.com

by Dabpress Technologies

$599.00MSRP

About this product

Dabpress dp100 Home Pneumatic Rosin Press With Dual Heating Plates, Solventless Oil Extractor Specifications: Temperature Range: 0-399F Power: 700W Voltage: 110V Platen Size: 3" x 4" External Package: 21.3" x 14.2" x 13.4" Gross Weight: 46lbs Features: Dual Heating Plates and Solid Stainless Steel Machine Backbone Food Grade Stainless Steel Cover for Aluminum Heat Plates Digital PID Temperature Control Adjustable Pressure and Downstroke Speed Added Bakelite Working Range for Heat Insulation Tags: Achieves Max 2000 Pounds Of Pressure If Be Pressed Buds 2 Square Inch, Max 1000 PSI Recommended Rosin Filter Bag dp-rb100n And Prepress Mould dp-pm40r Oil-Free Vertical Air Compressor 165 Max PSI You Should Prepare Industrial Type D 1/4" Female Plugs You Should Prepare Controller Setting: Press "SET" button to activate temperature controller Press ◀ button to increase and decrease the value at hundreds, tens and ones places Press ▼ or ▲ from 0-9 for your desired temp Press "SET" button to lock the desired temperature in place Attentions: One Person Operation Keep It Out Of Reach Of Children

About this brand

Dabpress founded in 2016 is a manufacturer focusing on design and production of rosin presses, rosin plate kits, rosin filter bags, rosin tool kits, and related accessories! With the best price, high-quality products and great customer service, we're trusted by clients since we always take care of customers' needs and requirements. Good reputation has not stopped us trying to improve quality and service because we know our competitors are following behind us closely. Excellent customer experience is the first thing we bear in mind. It pushes us to become better and better. We hope our customers could find themselves satisfied after using our products. For more information, skills learning, and experiences sharing, please read our website and blog. Customer Support: support@dabpress.com Webpage: http://dabpress.com